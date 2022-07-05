Jagatsinghpur: In a case that could be a warning to all youngsters and parents, a youth Monday ended his life after losing lakhs by playing online games. The victim has been identified as Debendra Parida, son of Bhagaban Parida of Bhuasuni village under Balikuda police limits in Jagatsinghpur district.

According to reports, Debendra was a trader who was dealing in turmeric, vegetables and other food grains. Recently, he had received around Rs 3 lakh through his business. However, he was addicted to online games.

Unfortunately, he lost more than Rs 2 lakh through online games and was under depression. Furthermore, his family members had also scolded him following the loss. It has been suspected that he might have committed suicide after losing the money. Police seized his body and sent it for autopsy. A case of unnatural death has been registered in this connection.