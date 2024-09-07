Jharsuguda: Ahead of the Nuakhai festival, law and order has gone for a toss in Jharsuguda town as assailants fired shots at a young man in broad daylight at his residence leaving him critically injured at Shanti Nagar in Jharsuguda district, Friday afternoon. Soon after committing the crime, the accused fled the scene.

According to reports, Rakesh Oram and his mother were sitting together and having a chat at home when two youths arrived on a scooter and stopped in front of their house. Without any conversation, they entered the house and fired two rounds at Rakesh. Luckily, the bullet only grazed Rakesh’s shoulder.

Hearing his screams, locals rushed to the scene, forcing the assailants to flee on their scooter. Rakesh was rescued by his family members in critical condition and admitted to the Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene and began an investigation.

Notably, Rakesh had got into an argument with the assailants over some matter Thursday. However, the accused entered Rakesh’s house and shot him Friday. Rakesh’s mother has filed a complaint, urging the police to immediately arrest the assailants. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

PNN