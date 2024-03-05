Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha Kartik Pandian visited Utkal University, Vani Vihar, Bhubaneswar Tuesday.

Pandian attended the Nua-O Scholarship distribution programme at Convocation Hall, where he interacted with the students from all department of Utkal University. He informed that 2,686 eligible students from Utkal University will get their scholarship today. Rs 2.65 crore has been sanctioned for the students. He distributed Nua-O Scholarship sanction orders to the students.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the launching of Nabin Odisha Magic Card web portal today on the birthday of Biju Patnaik. He said that the youth are the wealth of the nation. The state government’s objective is to help the youth to realise their true potential to contribute towards the society and the nation. To achieve this, the Govt. has rolled out Nua O program and Nua O Scholarship. The Nabin Odisha Magic Card is the revolutionary next step in this endeavour towards youth empowerment. This will go a long way to help the students in Personality Development, reduce the financial burden on parents, create opportunities for career progression and employment.

All students in UG and PG courses across the state are eligible to register for the Nabin Odisha Magic Card from today onwards by visiting the link www.magiccard.odisha.gov.in

Pandian elaborated on the Nabin Odisha Magic Card, a points-system based smart card which will engage and empower the youth and enable them towards academic development, personality development, skill development and employment. All the UG and PG students from various government, aided, and private institutions that admit students through the SAMS portal are eligible for the Card.

The 5T Chairman also explained the features of the card to the students. He conveyed the message of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik that the youth should dream big and work hard towards achieving their potential. The government will ensure that the youth are provided with the support to achieve their goals.

PG Council Chairperson Navnita Rath, Registrar Kanhucharan Dhir and DSW Mithali Chinnara participated in the New-O Scholarship distribution program. All the teachers and staff of Utkal University actively participated in the program organised under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Sabita Acharya.

PNN