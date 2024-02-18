Angul: In a shocking incident bringing back in focus the perils of gaming addiction, a 24-year-old youth from Jerang village under Jarapada police limits in Angul district allegedly attempted suicide by slitting his throat after losing repeatedly in an online game.

The youth identified as Soumyaranjan Naik has been hospitalised.

According to sources, Naik had developed a habit of playing online games. However, he reportedly lost his mental balance after losing the Free Fire game repeatedly. Frustrated by the defeats, he brought a sharp-edged weapon and tried to commit suicide by slitting his throat, Naik’s family members said.

Family members along with his friends then rushed him to the District Headquarters Hospital, Angul after finding him bleeding profusely from the neck. The youth was undergoing treatment at the hospital and his condition was stated to be stable when last reports came in.

Earlier, a 19-year-old student from Guda village in Balasore district, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself after losing over Rs1 lakh playing online games.

PNN