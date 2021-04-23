Dhenkanal: A youth’s body was found lying in a bush near the railway tracks between Shyamcharanpur and Joranda passenger halts on the outskirts of Dhenkanal town Friday.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Some passersby spotted the body lying in a bush. They immediately informed the villagers who called up the police.

A team of GRP officials reached the spot and recovered the body for postmortem. They have launched a detailed probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, some villagers suggested that the youth could have been hit by a train and died. Some other villagers argued that he might have been murdered by some miscreants who committed the crime somewhere else and dumped the body near the railway tracks to pass it off as a train accident.

However, the police said it was too early to reach any conclusion. The postmortem report will help them solve the case, they added.

PNN