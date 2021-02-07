Bolangir: A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Ganjabahal Chowk under Bangomunda police limits in Bolangir district Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Gana Bachha, a resident of Ganjabahal village.

The deceased’s family members alleged that Gana was murdered by some miscreants the previous night. However, the exact reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained by the police.

According to a source, some local residents were the first who spotted the body lying under a tree by Bhalumunda-Belpada road side at Ganjabahal Chowk. Identifying the deceased they informed the family members who subsequently alerted the police.

A team from Bangomunda police station reached the spot and recovered the body for post mortem. Registering an unnatural death case, they have launched a probe from various angels including the murder angle alleged by the family members.

PNN