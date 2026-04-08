Bonai: A youth’s timely intervention saved his friend from a bear attack while they were collecting mohua flowers in a forest near Chordhara village under the Barsuan forest range in Sundargarh district Tuesday morning.

The injured man, identified as Ram Munda of Chordhara village narrowly escaped death. The incident occurred around 9 am when he and his friend, Silai Munda, were in the nearby forest gathering mohua flowers.

In a display of courage, Silai confronted the bears and drove them away using a tree branch, forcing the animals to retreat into the forest. His swift action is credited with saving Ram’s life.

Ram suffered severe injuries in the attack. Silai later rescued him from the forest, brought him home and shifted him to Bonai sub-divisional hospital by ambulance. After receiving primary treatment, Ram remained in a critical condition and was referred to Rourkela Government Hospital for advanced care.

Forest officials have taken necessary steps to ensure his treatment, said Bonai divisional forest officer Lalit Kumar Patra.