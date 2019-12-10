Jeypore: A young man’s body was found hanging inside Gupteswar temple, one of the most famous shrines in Koraput district, Tuesday.

The body was found from a spot only a few steps away from the deity. This affected the rituals of the temple.

According to the temple priest, he went inside the temple to perform daily rituals quite like every other day. After getting into the sanctum sanctorum, he was shocked to see the body hanging. After pulling himself together, he came out of the temple, informed local people, Jeypore tehsildar and Ramgiri police outpost.

Later police reached the spot and brought the body down. While the cops are yet to identify the deceased, they have launched an investigation.

According to a temple source, rituals would be resumed after purification of the temple. The offerings were yet to begin at the time of filing this report.

PNN