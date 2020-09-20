Patna: A mad rush to get abandoned TV sets and phones has emerged in this town of Keonjhar district. This has happened after a rumour started doing the rounds that these abandoned objects have a red bulb with liquid mercury inside it. It has allegedly been said that liquid mercury can be sold for lakhs of rupees.

In Patna town and some areas under Turumunga police limits youths are now making a beeline for this red bulb. They are hoping if they get it they will turn rich overnight. These youths are visiting TV and phone repairing shops to obtain this red bulb. They are searching fervently with the hope that if they get the red bulb it will change their fortunes quickly. These youths are looking especially for defunct TV sets belonging to the ‘Onida’ and ‘Konark’ brands. Apparently TVs of these two brands have that red bulb.

The ‘red bulb with liquid mercury’ has become a hot topic of discussion in all roadside joints here including tea stalls. Some have called this development as ‘superstition’, but the fact remains that everyone is discussing this topic. Some of them are also referring to the ‘hanuman paisa’ incident. Quite a few years back, a similar rush had been witnessed to get a coin with the image of Lord Hanuman on it. At that time it had been said that these types of coins bring in good luck and fortune.

Senior citizens here have urged the administration to intervene in the matter and take steps to refrain the youths from indulging in a wild goose chase.

PNN