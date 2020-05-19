Ajey Nagar, 20, also known as Carry Minati had earlier slammed TikToker Amir Siddiqui in his video pointing out ‘flaws’ in latter’s content. However, YouTube removed the clip citing violation of terms of service

Arindam Ganguly, OP

Bhubaneswar: Popular YouTuber Carry Minati’s viral video Tik Tok Vs YouTube: The End was recently taken down by YouTube triggering uproar among his ardent fans. The video sharing platform removed the clip alleging violation of terms of service.

Ajey Nagar, 20, also known as Carry Minati, earlier slammed TikToker Amir Siddiqui in his video pointing out ‘flaws’ in latter’s content. However, YouTube removed the clip citing violation of terms of service. Before it was taken away, the clip had got the ‘most liked’ Indian YouTube video tag, it was learnt.

Soon after removal of the video, Carry’s fans demanded restoration of the clip. Even actors of the likes of Mukesh Khanna and Himansh Kohli and popular influencers like Ashish Chanchlani and Bhuvan Bam rooted for Carry.

Back home, many Carry Minati fans launched a campaign Odisha Supports Carry to support the YouTuber.

Debarchan Mishra, a comedian who initiated the video campaign in the state said “I have no issues with the Tik Tok app. I have watched many Tik Tok videos having great contents. But some people are using the platform to annoy others claiming that they are creating good contents. I was happy that Carry Minati highlighted this issue in his video. But unfortunately, it is no more available on YouTube.”

Asked about the reason behind supporting the YouTuber, Mishra said, “Carry last year collected over Rs 50,000 through live streaming for the people affected by cyclone Fani. I was touched by his gesture and have decided to support him. Our campaign video has already garnered 90k views in Instagram and more than 40k ‘likes’ on Facebook. It has also been shared by more than 1,000 social media users seeking justice for Carry and restoration of the video.”

Alokesh Sinha, another humuorist said, “It may be recalled that Union IT Ministry had ordered Tik Tok be removed from app stores after Madras High Court found it encouraging production of illicit contents. However, I believe that it is one of the best platforms to showcase one’s talent. Unfortunately, more people are creating contents which are of poor taste. This is the only reason, I don’t like the app.”

Earlier, one of Sinha’s video landed in a controversy because he made a rant video on a popular Tik Tok clip. However, the comedian said he doesn’t personally support Carry Minati for what he said. The YouTuber should have been more responsible in choosing his words, added Sinha.

Satyabrata Mohapatra, the founder of Comedy Highway group who does standup comedy said, “I have come across some really good talents on Tik Tok. I think it is definitely a good platform to groom fresh talents. But more often than not they don’t get the desired views due to the algorithm. Most TikTok videos are just recreations of the available contents on the web.”

Carry Minati has over 16 million subscribers on YouTube, and over five million followers on Instagram, a report said.