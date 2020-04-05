New Delhi: Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh said that Rohit Sharma reminded him of Pakistan batting great Inzamam-ul-Haq in the Indian limited overs captain’s early days in international cricket.

“I think when he came into the Indian team, he looked like somebody who had a lot of time. He reminded me of Inzamam-ul-Haq, because, when he batted, Inzi had a lot of time (to play the bowlers),” said Yuvraj in a Youtube chat show.

Rohit made his debut for India as a 19-year-old in 2007 in an ODI against Ireland but his first runs in international cricket was scored in the 2007 World T20 that India won. Over the years, he has gone on to be recognised as one of the best batsmen in the world. He has played 224 ODIs and scored 9,115 runs and is the only player to have scored three double tons in ODI cricket.

Rohit has had a comparatively underwhelming record in Test cricket but in the 2020 series against South Africa, he scored a whopping 529 runs in four innings. He was expected to open the batting in India’s two match Test series in New Zealand as well but an injury during the last T20 of the tour led to him missing the series.

IANS