Islamabad: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad held talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here Friday on the Afghan peace process, officials said.

Khalilzad arrived in Pakistan earlier in the day after he resumed political negotiations with the Taliban representatives in Qatar after nearly three-month suspension, reports Xinhua news agency.

US President Donald Trump called off the talks in September, citing a Taliban-claimed suicide bombing in Kabul that killed an American soldier. The Pakistan Foreign Ministry said Qureshi and Khalilzad discussed the Afghan peace process and regional peace.

“Pakistan has been saying since long that use of force is not a solution to the Afghan problem,” Qureshi said. The Minister said that peace in Afghanistan is linked to regional peace and stability.

“Pakistan will continue to play its role for peace in Afghanistan under the collective responsibility,” Qureshi told the US envoy. Khalilzad apprised the Pakistani side of his talks with the Taliban.

“The US special envoy praised the role of Pakistan for peace in Afghanistan,” the statement said. Before arriving in Pakistan, Khalilzad said that talks with the Taliban were paused due to the attack on Bagram’s military base north of Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday that killed two civilians and injured over 70 others.

On Thursday, Pakistan warned against “the role of spoilers” to harm the Afghan peace process.