Kantabanji/Bhubaneswar: In the wake of allegations of money being raised illegally for providing pipe water connections to households under Kantabanji Notified Area Council, one person was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Accused Mukunda Sahoo who was engaged by a contractor for maintenance work in Kantabanji Public Health Section was arrested Sunday.

Kantabanji PH section Junior Engineer filed an FIR against Sahoo Saturday and the police promptly arrested him before forwarding him to the court of JMFC.

Necessary measures were being taken to transform local bodies after inclusion of the urban local bodies (ULBs) under Mo Sarkar programme which focuses on 5-T drive to ensure zero tolerance in matters of negligence in service and corruption. Meanwhile, Titilagarh Sub-Collector who is the acting Administrator of Kantabanji NAC has been ordered to investigate as to how many more people have been cheated by the accused and who were involved in raising money for the public service.

The Executive Engineer of Bolangir PHEO Division has also withheld the salary of the concerned JE and asked him to explain how such unauthorized activities were allowed under the H&UD department norms.