Hobart: Zimbabwe skipper Craig Irvine won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in their T20 World Cup Super 12 match here Monday.

Rain had delayed the start of the day’s second game between the African neighbours.

Zimbabwe are playing an unchanged XI from their last match against Scotland.

South African captain Temba Bavuma said he would have bowled first anyway, probably keeping in mind the chances of showers and the Duckworth/Lewis that could come into the picture.

SA have got four pacers and one spinner for the game.

Teams:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (capt), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.