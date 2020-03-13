Rourkela: The condition of roads in the city is a stark testimony to the failure of the authorities in doing justice to the Smart City tag whose main objective is to ensure ease of living for citizens.

Dilapidated, worn-out roads replete with potholes filled with rainwater even after a normal shower mark the entire cityscape. This not only makes commuting miserable for people but also makes their movement highly risky.

With no or less repair and development work, the condition of the already damaged road has gone from bad to worse creating nightmarish conditions for road users.

Who can understand this better than food delivery boys who drive around the city to deliver food on time. Going to the root of the problem, the Indian restaurant aggregator and food delivery start-up, Zomato decided to take things in their own hands. The company’s delivery boys could be seen repairing the roads in Rourkela.

When curious passersby wanted to know what was happening, a delivery rider said the initiative had been taken to ensure that 20 to 30 per cent of the city roads get repaired.

“Despite necessary documents, our riders are being fined under the new Motor Vehicles Act. We want that all the roads should be repaired first and then penalties should be collected under the MV Act,” said a delivery rider.

“Repairing potholes on roads will help us deliver food to customers on time. It will also benefit hundreds of commuters,” said another delivery boy.

“Almost every part of Rourkela has bad roads and is witnessing road accidents everyday but still no orders to repair roads or there is no strict law against contractors who are not completing the project on time. We hope this act of Zomato Delivery Partners will definitely bring awareness among people,” said Niraj Guru, a commuter.

Zomato boys set an example by repairing roads of Rourkela from Birsa Chowk to Hanuman Vatika Chowk and people could be seen appreciating the effort of the riders.

