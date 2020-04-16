New Delhi: The ‘Zoom’ meeting app is not a safe platform for video conference. This was disclosed Wednesday by the Centre. It also issued a set of guidelines for the safety of private users who ‘still would like to use the Zoom app’. Video conferencing on Zoom has become a favourite past time for the people during lockdown. The lockdown has been implemented to prevent the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.

Home Ministry warning

“Zoom is not a safe platform even for usage of individuals. A detailed advisory has already been issued by CERT-India in this regard,” the Union Home ministry said.

The guidelines, the government said, will prevent unauthorised entry in the conference room. It will also prevent even malicious activity by authorised participants on terminals of the other. It would avoid DOS attack by restricting users through passwords and access grant.

“Most of the settings can be done by login into users zoom account at website, or installed application at PC/Laptop/Phone. These can also be carried out during conduct of the conference. However certain settings are possible through certain mode/channel only,” the guidelines from the Union Home Ministry read.

Privacy and security issues

The Zoom app has issues ‘relating to privacy and as well as security,’ a senior official in the home ministry said.

According to him, the servers of Zoom, like TikTok, are mostly located in China. The Centre maintains the app has significant weaknesses and indulges in dubious practices.

“Our technical analysis shows how this very popular video conferencing app encrypts meeting data,” said another officer.

