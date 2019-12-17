Los Angeles: Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh in the role of a budding street rapper, is out of the Oscar race in the International Feature Film category.

The movie failed to make the cut in the top-10 movies that will advance to the next round of voting at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Ninety-one films were eligible in the category. The films that have made the cut are: South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s much touted class satire Parasite, Pain and Glory from Spain, The Painted Bird from Czech Republic, Estonia’s Truth and Justice, Les Miserables from France, Those Who Remained from Hungary, North Macedonia’s Honeyland, Corpus Christi from Poland, Beanpole from Russia and Atlantica from Senegal.

In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt-in to participate and must view all 10 shortlisted films in order to cast a ballot. Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced January 13, 2020.

The 92nd Oscars will be held February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

With Gully Boy’s exit, India has once again drawn a blank in the category.

The last Indian film that made it to the final five in the list was Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan in 2001.

Mother India (1958) and Salaam Bombay (1989) are the other two Indian movies to have made it to the top five.

PTI