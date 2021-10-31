New Delhi: Covid vaccine manufacturer Zydus Cadila has agreed to reduce its vaccine price to Rs 265 per dose, a source said.

However, the final negotiations are still underway and the government has not reached any decision yet, the source added.

The Zydus Cadila vaccine was scheduled to roll out in the first week of October. Asked about the delay, NITI Aayog’s Member, Health, Dr V.K. Paul had said last week that training programmes for administering the vaccine are being given at various levels across the country as it will use an applicator.

The Ahmedabad-based pharma company had proposed a price of Rs 1,900 for its three-dose regimen, and Paul said that government is negititoing with the manufacturer to bring down the price.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had earlier said: “As far as the price of the vaccine at which it will be procured is concerned, we are in conversations with the manufacturer. Since it is a three-dose vaccine and comes with a needleless delivery system, it would have a differential pricing than the existing vaccines that are being used in the Covid vaccination programme”.

The ZyCov-D vaccine was approved by India’s regulatory authority August 20. The three dose DNA built vaccine has 66.6 per cent efficacy against Covid, says manufacturer Zydus Cadila.

The second dose will be administered on day 28 from the first dose and the third one on the 56th day from the first dose.

IANS