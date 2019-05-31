Joda: Accidents frequently occur on the Joda-Bamebari Road in Keonjhar district as iron pellets are strewn all over the road.

The pellets fall off trucks during transportation. Whenever two wheelers and other vehicles run over them their wheels slip and mishaps occur, Bhagabat Mahala, a local, said.

The people living in villages along the road have been at the receiving end of the dangers posed by the pellets.

Local people like Sushant Giri, Suryamani Gopa, Pradyumna Mohant and Narahari Patra said the pellets are now more dangerous than wild animals. “While travelling on vehicles, none can guarantee that accidents will not happen,” they said.

Samir Das, a media person, recalled how locals had protested several times in the past over the iron pellets strewn on the road. “Those driving on the road are risking their lives,” he added.

The Champua sub-collector had imposed restrictions on pellet transporters, but things are now back to square one.

Transporters are ferrying pellets from Barbil to Bansapani and Jurudi rail sidings without covering their vehicles, violating the order of the administration.

People here said that six to seven tonnes of pellets were lying on the road due to the carelessness of transporters and inaction of the administration.

“Whenever pellets fall out of trucks and fall on the road it becomes dangerous for bikes and four-wheelers. Transporters do nothing to safely transport iron pellets,” locals said.

They also pointed out that there are places on the road where huge amounts of pellets have been dumped, and nothing has been done to remove them.

Locals added that when trucks or two-wheelers run over the pellets, the latter spring out from under the wheels and hit people.

Many bikers and people had to face accidents due to pellets near Saraskola toll gate January 16. After media reports, steps were taken to remove the pellets from the road, but some pellets are still there.

Locals said the administration and the company management have no control over the transporters who endanger lives. They suggested that transport contractors and the company authorities should be asked to take precautionary measures to prevent pellets from falling off trucks.

SP Jaynaryan Pankaj said that all steps have been taken by the police to prevent accidents. “Use of protective coverings will be made mandatory for trucks, dumpers and heavy vehicles soon,” he added.