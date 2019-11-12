Chilka: ​As part of upcoming Navy Day Celebrations, INS Chilka hosted a veteran sailors’ meet here Sunday.

​C​ommodore Rituraj Sahu​, commanding officer of INS Chilka,​ welcomed 173 members including 133 Naval veterans and their spouses.

The delegates and their spouses were provided a guided windshield tour of training facilities of the naval establishment. The veterans also shared their memories at their Alma Mater and experience in the naval service with the trainees, sailors, officers and their spouses.

Issues concerning Indian Navy, ex-service contributory health scheme (ECHS), canteen service for the veterans were also discussed at the event.

