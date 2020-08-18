Balasore: Odisha Special Task Force arrested a drug peddler from Balasore district and seized 1.3 kg brown sugar from his possession in the intervening night of August 17 and August 18.

The accused has been identified as SK Riyazuddin a resident of Banka Khajuri area in the district.

According to police officials, acting on a tip-off, they conducted a raid at Balasore bus stand. During the raid, the personnel found 1 kg and 320 gram brown sugar from his possession.

Subsequently, a case (case no. 22) has been registered by STF in this connection.

The accused has been court forwarded Tuesday.

It may be mentioned here that brown sugar trade is on a rise in the state. In major crackdowns against drug peddling, STF has seized 16 kg and 711 grams of brown sugar and detected 21 cases against the drug peddlers in the district.

So far, as many as 41 drug peddlers have been arrested in the district.

