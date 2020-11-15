New Delhi: The Delhi Fire Service received as many as 205 fire calls as Diwali celebrations were going on, with one casualty reported in Outer Delhi in one such incident, a senior officer said Sunday.

During the peak hours from 6pm to 11.58 pm Saturday, 129 fire calls were received.

One person was burnt to death and another received burn injuries in a major fire in a cooler godown on Saturday night in Outer Delhi’s Mundka. Twelve fire tenders were sent to the spot and the firefighting operation continued till Sunday morning.

“Around 11.05 pm, a fire call was received from Mundka area about the blaze near Metro pillar number 483. One person received burn injuries and later succumbed,” said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

Deceased Ram Kesh Soni, 28, was a resident of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Aditya, 20, was shifted to hospital with severe burn injuries.

“The godown workers were sleeping inside when it caught fire. While others were rescued, one of them was injured and another died. We are taking legal action in the matter,” said a senior police officer.

On Diwali in 2019, the Fire Department had received 245 calls, 271 in 2018, and 204 in 2017. Data suggests that since 2014, Delhi has been recording more than 200 fire calls on Diwali.