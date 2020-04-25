Jammu: One patient died and 40 more tested positive on Sunday for COVID-19 in J&K, taking the total number of corona positive to 494 in the Union Territory even as officials attributed the spurt to more vigorous testing on the ground.

“Finally J&K breaks the 1,000 test barrier — 1,071 samples tested in the last 24 hours. But that also means more positives: 40 new cases today, all from Kashmir. Total positive cases are now 494. Jammu has 57 and Kashmir 437. An unfortunate death too; total deaths now 6”, said Rohit Kansal, government spokesman.

A 72-year-old COVID patient succumbed in Jhelum Valley Medical College hospital in Srinagar today. He belonged to Tangmarg area in Baramulla district. For the first time since the dreaded virus infection spread in J&K, 40 tested positive during the last 24 hours.

All the 40 who tested positive belong to the Kashmir division. Total number of COVID-19 cases has now gone upto 494 with 57 in the Jammu division and 437 in the Kashmir division.

Out of these, 92 patients have completely recovered while six have died. The number of active cases in J&K is, therefore, 396 out of whom 39 are in Jammu while 357 are in Kashmir division.