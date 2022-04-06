Puri: The Puri police have detained one suspect on the case registered on vandalism of ‘Rosaghara’ (kitchen) at Srimandir in Puri.

“The suspect identified in CCTV footage has just now been detained. Further interrogation is underway,” Puri police said in a tweet.

In a first, over 40 chullahs (earthen ovens) were found damaged when the doors of the ‘Rosaghara’ were opened Sunday morning for preparation of Mahaprasad.

This incident triggered displeasure among the lord’s devotees across the country and strong action was demanded against the culprits.

Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra Monday visited Srimandir along with Director General of Police Sunil Kumar Bansal following Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s directive to take stock of the investigation into the vandalism at the shrine’s kitchen.

