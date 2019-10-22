Sakhigopal: A biker died and 20 passengers were injured when a bus hit a motorcycle and overturned on Bhubaneswar-Puri National Highway near Biragovindpur Square under Satyabadi police limits, Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Sukadev Sahu, 58, a resident of Ghatikia under Khandagiri police limits.

According to sources, Sahu had gone to Puri Monday to invite his relatives to his son’s wedding ceremony. The incident occurred when Sahu was returning home.

Locals claimed that the Bhubaneswar-bound bus hit Sahu’s bike from rear and overturned on roadside. “The biker suddenly appeared in front of the bus whose driver applied the brake to save the biker. However, the bus overturned after hitting the motorcycle,” said a local.

Locals rescued Sahu in a critical condition and rushed him to Sakhigopal hospital. He was later shifted to Puri district headquarters hospital (DHH), where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The injured passengers were also admitted to Sakhigopal hospital. However, four of them were later shifted to the Puri DHH when their conditions deteriorated.

Satyabadi police registered a case in this regard and seized the bike. “A post-mortem has been conducted,” said Satyabadi police inspector in-charge Sakuntala Pati.