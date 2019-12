Bhadrak: A joint team comprising Central Excise’s flying squad and excise officials from Bhadrak seized 84 gm of brown sugar at Sadananadapur under Tihidi police limits in this district Friday. The team also arrested Chandan Kumar Padhim while he was carrying the contraband on his bike from his village to Guamal. The excise officials asserted that Chandan is a professional dug peddler. The brown sugar seized from him was valued at Rs 8.40 lakh.