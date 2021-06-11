Thakurmunda: In a road mishap that took place early Friday morning, a woman was killed while her brother and daughter sustained grievous injuries after a car which they were travelling in skidded off Thakurmunda-Karanjia road and turned turtle at Sunariposi locality in Mayurbhanj district.

According to an eyewitness, brother of the deceased woman had been driving the ill-fated vehicle, when it skidded off the road. The man was identified as 35-year-old Dushmant Mahala, the woman as 30-year-old Soumya Ranjita Mahala and the toddler as five-year-old Mukta. The trio was on their way from Banitia locality of Bhadrak to Banasahi in Karanjia area of Mayurbhanj, the eyewitness stated.

Dushmant lost control over the vehicle (bearing registration number OD-11 C-9041) leading to the accident. Some locals rescued the injured trio in critical condition and immediately rushed them to Thakurmunda community health centre (CHC). Later, the woman died while undergoing treatment at the hospital, locals said.

On being informed by locals, Thakurmunda police reached the spot and launched a probe. Police have sent body of the deceased woman for post-mortem. The critically injured were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their conditions deteriorated.

PNN