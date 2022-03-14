Aska: A man was killed and three others sustained severe injuries following a clash between two groups in an incident of post-poll violence at Kendupadar village under Aska block of Ganjam district late Saturday night, said sources.

The deceased has been identified as Bulu Swain. Three motorcycles were vandalised during the melee while police have detained more than 20 people in this connection.

All the injured were rushed to Aska hospital and subsequently one person was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Meanwhile, Bhanjanagar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Subhransu Sekhar Mishra, Aska SDPO Umashankar Singh and other police officials rushed to the village and brought the situation under control.

Two platoons of police force were deployed in the village. The panchayat election this year was marred by violence which has put the district administrations in a tight spot.

