Karachi: Former Pakistan first-class cricketer Riaz Sheikh became the second professional player in the country to die due to conronavirus. This was disclosed by sources here Tuesday. Sources claimed that cricketer Riaz Sheikh’s family buried him in a hurry. They did not wait even for health officials to ascertain the cause of his death.

Sheikh, 51, a leg-spinner took 116 wickets in 43 first-class matches. At one time he was considered for national selection. He died here early Tuesday morning.

Family’s concern

“His (Sheikh) family buried him in haste this morning but his neighbours suspect he had contracted the COVID-19. So they family didn’t want to get involved in the process outlined by the provincial government for patients who die from the virus,” a well-informed source said. “Riaz was a diabetic but it is suspected he fell ill because of the coronavirus. He was at home when he died

Former Pakistani first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz, 50, was the first professional player to die due to coronavirus at Peshawar in April.

Sheikh, a popular figure in Pakistan’s domestic circuit, was a coach at the Moin Khan Academy.

Taufiq recovering

Pakistan’s former Test opener and member of the national junior selection committee, Taufiq Umar has also been hit by the dreaded virus. However, he recovering well after being put in quarantine at home. Taufiq himself confirmed a few days back that his COVID-19 tests had come positive in Lahore. He informed he was going into quarantine.

The number of COVID-19 cases has risen sharply in Pakistan since the government eased the lockdown restrictions. The easing of restrictions came before Eid last month. Nearly 76,5000 people have been affected by the virus in Pakistan. So far 1,621 have lost their lives.

PTI