Chhatrapur: Process of initiation for a long-awaited Central school at Chhatrapur has gathered momentum with the allocation of 10 acres of land by the state government; needed for its construction.

According to sources, the land which was identified earlier for this purpose at Aryapalli Mouza under Chhatrapur tehsil will be handed over on lease to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan under Human Resource department of Government of India. A letter (No.-11348) in this connection was sent by Additional Secretary, the state Revenue and Disaster Management department Abhaya Kumar Nayak to Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Southern, Ganjam district Collector, Chhatrapur Sub-Collector and local tehsildar, sources said.

In the official letter, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan authorities were requested to complete all modalities necessary for the execution of a ‘Lease Deed’ through their authorised representative, maximum within a period of six months. The land will be utilised for school purposes.

Worthy to note, the proposal for having a school at Chhatrapur was ratified in Cabinet meeting of the Central government in 2019, which had then brought cheers for students, parents and Ganjam denizens.

PNN