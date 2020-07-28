Daringibadi: In view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in Kandhamal district, the administration declared Tuesday a 10-day lockdown from July 29 to August 7. District Collector Brundha D directed the authorities of every block and NACs in the district to enforce the lockdown studiously. The lockdown will be in force from 1.00pm in the afternoon to 5.00am in the morning.

All essential services such as police, electricity, water supply, media, telecom, internet, e-commerce delivery of essential goods, health and fire department, groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk booths, meat, fish, petrol pumps, LPG agencies shall be allowed to remain open from 5.00 am in the morning till 1.00pm in the afternoon.

However, all other shops and commercial establishments, offices and factories, will remain closed. Officials of the district administration have advised people to stay indoors and follow social distancing norms.

Notably, the district administration lifted the shutdown restrictions Tuesday, which had been in force from July 25.

Kalahandi district reported 14 new positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district has increased to 452. Currently there are 206 active cases while 245 patients have recovered. There has only been a single loss of life in the district due to the disease.

PNN