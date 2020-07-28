Cuttack: As many as 41 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Tuesday.

Among the new cases, 12 cases were reported from institutional quarantine centres, 27 were home quarantine cases and two persons contracted the virus locally.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 60 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 41 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 10 recoveries have been reported recently! KUDOS to the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/0v4XLjnQkj — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) July 28, 2020

A man and woman COVID warriors who contracted the virus locally were from Choudhry Bazar and lower police colony.

After the fresh detection, the city’s tally has gone up to 777. Of them, 453 patients are undergoing treatment at different COVID-19 hospitals and 314 have recovered from the disease so far. Ten persons have so far died due to the disease.

Out of the 27 home quarantine cases, two were from Sheikh Bazar, two were from Khatbin Sahi, 15 were from Dewan Bazar, two cases were from CDA Sector-9, one was from AIR Colony, three cases were from Shankarpur Containment Zone, one was from Rausapatna and one was from Satyam flat, Kesharpur, CMC said.

PNN