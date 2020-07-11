Cuttack: As many as ten new COVID-19 cases were detected in Cuttack city Saturday.

Among the new cases, four cases were reported from institutional quarantine centres, five were home quarantine cases and one contracted the virus locally.

The institutional quarantine cases are all COVID warriors and had been quarantined at isolation wards of SCB Medical College and Hospital.

The local case is a 22-year-old male from Deewan Bazar. He has been shifted to a COVID hospital.

After the fresh detection, the city’s tally has gone up to 239. Of them, 205 patients are undergoing treatment at different COVID-19 hospitals and 32 have recovered from the disease. Two persons have so far died due to the pandemic disease.

