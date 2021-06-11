Chandigarh: A 10-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in an empty school building in Haryana by a man and eight minors. They also shot the crime and uploaded the video online, police informed Friday. They also said that the victim’s family had no idea what she had gone through as she kept mum about the incident. They came to know about the crime two weeks after the gang-rape was committed when the video went viral on WhatsApp.

The family of the victim has filed a case immediately after the video went viral. All the nine accused have been arrested the police said, and added that five of the accused are close relatives of the victim. Police also stated that it could be one of the reasons why the victim had kept quiet after the traumatizing experience she had to go through.

The incident took place in a village in Rewari district of Haryana May 24, according to the complaint filed by the girl’s family. The victim is a Class V student. She was playing outside her house when the main accused (the man) ‘kidnapped her’.

A police complaint was filed on June 9 after the family learned about the video of the crime, police officials said.

“The main accused allegedly took the girl to an empty school building in the village and raped her. The 18-year-old shot the video of the crime while two minors forwarded it to others and made it viral,” the police said. Five of the minors accused of rape are aged between 10 and 12.