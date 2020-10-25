Keonjhar: The parents of a 10-year-old boy from Old Bazar area of Keonjhar town in the district had the shock of their lives recently when they found that he had spent Rs. 58,000 from his father’s bank account in one month to play only games.

The matter came to the fore when Dilip Kumar Panigrahi, the father, who is a businessman went to withdraw money from the ATM recently.

According to a source, the boy used a gaming application ‘Free Fire’ on his father ’s phone to use for online classes following which the businessman lost the amount from his bank accounts.

The boy spent the money for in-game purchases using Google Pay and Phone Pay installed in the phone.

The businessman came to know that the money was lost when he withdrew money from the ATM during a business trip to West Bengal recently.

He had lost Rs 28,000 from his Bank of Baroda account and Rs 30,000 from State Bank of India account. Both the banks informed that the amount was deducted for playing Free Fire game. Later, he applied for cancellation of his ATM cards.

