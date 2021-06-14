Bhubaneswar: Taking an initiative to vaccinate those seeking to fly abroad for higher studies, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prepared a list of about 100 students who will be administered the Covishield vaccine in the state capital.

As per sources, while only Covaxin doses are available in the capital city, special arrangements have been made to make available the Covishield vaccines for those planning to go abroad. The reason behind this special arrangement is that Covaxin is yet to be recognised as a vaccine by the foreign nations.

While 83 students are enlisted after verification of the necessary documents, 19 have already been administered with the doses.

“Two vaccination centres at PN College, Khurda and CMC Kalyan Mandap, Gopalpur, Cuttack have been made available for providing vaccination to students leaving for overseas. Moreover, a special desk has been set up for the document verification and listing of the students at operation centres here,” a BMC official said.

The foreign-bound students for higher studies in the age group of 18-44 can register their requests through 1929 call centre. While no pre-booking of slots is necessary, students will need to keep ready documents like confirmation letter of admission from the respective foreign universities and their valid ID proof for the vaccination process.

“I came home during Covid after completing my second year. I was in great stress to take the vaccine before joining the class. Now I am happy that I can go and join my class with the two doses of vaccines,’’ said Urmila Pradhan, a third-year student of Vinnitsa National Medical University in Ukraine.

PNN