Bhubaneswar: Expressing concern over the sudden spurt in the number of coronavirus positive cases in the state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday directed officials to scale up the testing facilities to at least 1,000 samples per day by April 10.

Patnaik said this while chairing a meeting through video-conferencing from his home with Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and senior officials at Lok Seva Bhawan. Health Minister Naba Das joined the meeting from Jharsuguda.

Appreciating the efforts of the COVID management team, the Chief Minister emphasized the urgency to scale up testing facilities across the state. As of now, testing facilities are available at Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC)-Bhubaneswar, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and SCB, Cuttack.

Naveen sought to expedite the process of developing testing facilities at MKCG Berhampur and VIMSAR-Burla. All these facilities have limited testing capacities.

Reviewing the law & order situation in the context of COVID-19, the Chief Minister directed the police to be vigilant and take stringent action against those who are trying to communalise the situation.

He also warned mischief-mongers of zero tolerance and asked police to ensure social harmony and seamless movement of goods and essential commodities in the state.

To make medical functionaries appropriately equipped for fighting the COVID-19 menace effectively, he underlined the need for availing sufficient number of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other medical equipment for medical professionals.

He reviewed the opening of new COVID hospitals in different parts of the state and asked officials to build up capacity for at least 3,000 beds by April 15.