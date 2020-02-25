Bhubaneswar: As many as 10,054 posts in the state police are lying vacant as of December 2019. Replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Narasingh Mishra, the Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra said these vacancies were out of 72,119 sanctioned posts in police whose present strength is 62,065.

The minister revealed that while 501 vacancies are in Group A posts, 1,823 are in Group B, 6,487 in Group C and 1,243 in Group D. He said the government is taking steps to fill up the vacancies through recruitment, promotions and transfers. To a question by Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, the minister said out of 195 sanctioned IPS posts, 78 are lying vacant.

Mishra said 29 state cadre IPS officers are on central deputation out of which three have remained posted out of Odisha for the last 12 years.

Meanwhile, the home department has created 500 new traffic police posts at different categories for deployment across Odisha just a few days before the end of relaxation period for implementation of the amended MV Act. Special secretary to the government, Santosh Bala said that the Governor has given the to the creation of the new posts for effective traffic management.

The new traffic appointees will be deployed for ‘traffic management duties in various police districts including Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police’. The posts include a deputy superintendent of police (traffic), 118 traffic sub-inspectors, 72 havildars and 309 constables.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government had earlier refused to extend the relaxation period and go ahead with the amended Motor Vehicle (MV) Act from March.

PNN