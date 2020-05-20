New Delhi: The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Wednesday launched a scheme for complete solarisation of the Sun temple and Konark town in the state.

According to the ministry, the scheme envisages setting up of 10 mega watt grid connected solar project and various solar off-grid applications like solar trees, solar drinking water kiosks, off-grid solar power plants with battery storage etc with a 100 per cent Central Financial Assistance (CFA) support of around Rs 25 crore from the Centre.

It also stated that implementation of this project will be done by Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA).

Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Power and MNRE RK Singh said that the Union government has launched the scheme with an objective to take forward the Prime Minister’s vision to develop the historical Sun temple town of Konark in Odisha as ‘Surya Nagri’, to convey a message of synergy between the modern use of solar energy and the ancient Sun Temple and the importance of promoting solar energy.