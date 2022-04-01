104 Health Helpline has played a major role in resolving medical complaints and providing health-related information to people who call on the number. Ziqitza Healthcare Limited, Asia’s largest emergency medical service provider company, has been managing the 104 Helpline services in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha and has experienced and trained staff who address the callers. The callers’ issues are generally related to common ailments such as cough, cold, fever, diet, skin issues, nutrition and hygiene-related, and are addressed as a part of the helpline’s medical advice given by qualified doctors. Trained psychologists are also part of this service and offer telephonic support and counselling to people suffering from stress, depression, anxiety, post-trauma recovery, HIV, AIDS, STI and adolescent age-related problems.

Ziqitza HealthCare Limited is offering unique services by operating health helpline 104. This helpline provides all types of information and solutions. In all the cities across the states, one can get help related to health through this helpline sitting at home. If a caller wants any information for the treatment of diseases or wants to know the address of a hospital or doctor, this helpline provides complete information. Through counselling services, the correct path is shown to the concerned people and motivation is provided to fight against serious illnesses. It not only offers advice for treatment but also provides a facility to make complaints.

The 104-Helpline number offers all-round medical assistance to people in four major areas. These are Medical Advice, Medical Information, Counseling and Complaint Registration . Under the medical information section, queries by people about hospitals, other institutions, diagnostic services etc. are resolved. To help the 104-helpline staff address queries by people in an efficient manner, Ziqitza HealthCare Limited had also organised a Skill Development Training session for the staff from time to time. In the last one year, it has addressed more than 1 million people who have called the 104 Health helpline.

The 104-Helpline call centre provides continuous services to the people of the states from 8.00 AM to 8.00 PM. 104 Helpline has also been at the forefront of addressing the queries of people relating to COVID-19 in India. Its efforts to implement all safety norms both at the call centre and ambulances are being strictly followed as staff safety is considered key in dealing with the pandemic. Ziqitza Rajasthan had also organised such training sessions on Skill Development for its staff.

Ziqitza HealthCare Limited’s Chandan Datta – Head of Government Business said, “With the help of 104 Helpline, we are committed to helping people by offering medical assistance telephonically through qualified and trained doctors. We have been constantly resolving queries by people who have been contacting us for a wide range of generic medical issues. 104 helpline aims to provide people one-stop solution for any advice or information relating to their health and we would like to urge people to avail this service to get solutions for their health-related queries.”

About Ziqitza HealthCare Limited:

Ziqitza HealthCare Limited (ZHL) is a leading provider of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in India over the past 17 years. Ziqitza is a well-established corporate entity in primary healthcare services in India and the Gulf and has served 46 million people in India to date. Ziqitza has not only witnessed but also partnered in the dramatic change in the EMS scenario in India.

Clients of Ziqitza include hospitals, government and corporate clients in India and Gulf for varied EMS requirements such as ambulances, medical mobile units, telemedicine, and helplines. ZHL Rajasthan & Ziqitza Limited Rajasthan have also appreciated Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd for its outstanding work done in managing 104 Health helpline in Odisha.

For further information please contact: [email protected]