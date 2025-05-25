Bhubaneswar: The Cyber Police Saturday arrested a 34-year-old man from Balasore for allegedly duping a city-based investor of Rs 12 lakh by promising high returns through a fake trading application.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena, the accused had been operating the fraudulent scheme from his in-laws’ residence in Balasore for an extended period.

Following the arrest, police seized Rs 8.39 lakh in cash, three mobile phones, bank cheque books, debit cards, rubber stamps, and other incriminating materials.

DCP Jagmohan Meena identified the accused as Pramod Kumar Mahinti, a native of Kendrapara district.

Despite having studied only up to matriculation, Pramod used his technical know-how to deceive the victim.

He operated a company named ‘Baishnabi Enterprises,’ using a fake GST registration certificate to gain the complainant’s trust and secure the investment.

The investigation began after a complaint was filed with the Cyber Police May 7 by the victim Milan Kumar Beura, a resident of the Nayapalli area.

“Milan alleged that Pramod lured him with the promise of a seven per cent monthly return on investments made through an application called ‘BlinkxPro.’

Between March 19 and May 6, he invested a total of Rs 12 lakh in two different bank accounts,” said DCP Jagmohan Meena.

Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the bank accounts used for the transactions was registered in Delhi, while the other was based in Balasore.

The Cyber Police have booked Pramod under Sections 318(2)(4), 319(2), 336(2)(3), and several other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He was produced before a local court Saturday for remand.

