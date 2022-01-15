Berhampur: Around 1,100 kg of ganja was seized and one person arrested in Ganjam district Saturday, an Excise official said.

Acting on a tip-off, Excise personnel seized the cannabis worth Rs 55 lakh from an under-construction house near Ankuli, he said.

The arrested person was suspected to have been transporting ganja to various states after procuring it from his native Gajapati district.

“An investigation is underway to find out the destination and procurement points of the ganja,” Ganjam Excise Superintendent Rajendra Bhotra said.

In the last five days, the department has seized around 1,600 kg of cannabis. Berhampur, a transport hub, is a transit point for narcotic substances, he said.

Sources said that ganja peddlers from marijuana growing districts such as Kandhamal, Gajapati, Rayagada and Malkangiri supply the cannabis to traders in Berhampur, from where it is smuggled to other parts of the country.

PTI