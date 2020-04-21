New Delhi: Anxious moments were witnessed at the President’s Estate after a kin of an employee, working in the housekeeping department, tested positive for COVID-19. It prompted authorities to keep 115 families under ‘self-isolation’ as a ‘preventive measure’.

The famous Raisina Hill is spread over 300 acres, the resident of the President of India. The Rashtrapati Bhawan houses nearly 1,000 families who are engaged in various duties. These include maintenance of the majestic palace with 340 rooms, a central lawn, Ashok Hall and Durbar Hall.

Origin of COVID-19 case

The detection of the COVID-19 case from the premises of the President’s Estate prompted Rashtrapati Bhawan to issue a statement. It clarified that ‘no employee of the President’s secretariat has tested positive for COVID-19. The secretariat along with the local administration is taking all the preventive measures required under the government guidelines’.

A COVID-19 positive patient from central Delhi died April 13 at the BL Kapoor Hospital here. He was neither an employee of the President’s secretariat nor a resident of the President’s Estate.

Contact tracing of the deceased led to the revelation of an interesting fact. It was found that a family member of an employee of the President’s Secretariat had been in touch with the deceased. The family of the employee was then shifted April 16 to a quarantine facility at Mandir Marg, the statement said.

Restrictions imposed

“Subsequently, one of the family members who was in contact with the deceased tested positive. All other family members including the employee of the President’s Secretariat have tested negative,” the statement said.

Movement restriction was imposed in 115 houses in the President’s Estate. The residents of the houses have also been asked to stay indoors. “The residents of these houses are being provided doorstep delivery of essential commodities,” the Rashtrapati Bhawan said.

City within city

Spread over 2.5 kilometres, the estate provides residential accommodation to employees posted with the President’s Secretariat. The estate includes the home and office of the President, a museum complex and four famous gardens. They are called the Mughal Gardens, Herbal Garden, Musical Garden and Spiritual Garden.

It is a virtual city within a city. The President’s Estate has its own post office, places of worships, schools, medical and cultural centres. It also has an auditorium where special screenings of movies are held for the President.

