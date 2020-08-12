Berhampur: With COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Ganjam district, 116 police personnel including officials have been infected with the virus in Berhampur police district so far, a report said.

Notably, erstwhile sub-inspector of Berhampur Sadar police station Bibhuti Bhushan Sethy was the first ever COVID-19 warrior who was diagnosed with the deadly disease 26 June this year.

Also read: Young sub-inspector lauded for beating COVID-19, resuming duty

Out of the 116 infected cops, three have succumbed to the deadly coronavirus infection. The deceased cops were Digapahandi police station home guard Narasingh Das, traffic police station assistant sub-inspector Krushna Chandra Mandal and Badabazaar police station constable Jitendra Kumar Pradhan.

Constable Jitendra was paid tribute Tuesday night near MKCG hospital’s morgue, the department nodal officer and traffic Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sarthak Rai informed.

Berhampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Pinak Mishra, Additional SPs Prabhat Routray, Prashant Kumar Mishra and Berhampur SDPO Bishnuprasad Pati among others paid tributes to the fallen cop.

PNN