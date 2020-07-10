Khurda: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s office Friday lauded a sub-inspector employed in COVID-hit Berhampur for rejoining his duty immediately after recovering from coronavirus infection.

The sub-inspector, identified as Bibhuti Bhusan Sethy, was also appreciated by Berhampur SP for his dedication.

“Appreciation for #CovidWarrior Sub-Inspector B.B.Sethy, who resumed his duty soon after beating #COVID19. Such dedication to duty strengthens our fight against the pandemic. #OdishaFightsCorona,” the Chief Minister’s office wrote on Twitter.

Sethy, a native of Lediha village under Banapur block in Khurda district, caught the infection few days back.

Notably, the young COVID-19 warrior was in news earlier for indefinitely postponing his marriage ceremony keeping in mind his duties and responsibilities amid the corona crisis.