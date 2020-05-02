Bhubaneswar: Even as the return of migrant people to Odisha via roads and rails has started, the state government Saturday identified 12 border points through which such people will be allowed to enter the state.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena has listed the border check points through which the stranded people can enter the state’s territory by road.

According to the SRC, the points are: Biramitrapur in Sundargarh, Champua in Keonjhar, Chandili in Koraput, Girisola in Ganjam, Jamshola in Mayurbhanj, Kanktora in Jharsuguda, Kerada in Rayagada, Khariar Road in Nuapada, Laxmannath in Balasore, Loharchoti in Bargarh, Motu in Malkangiri and Sunki in Koraput.

Jena has issued an SOP and asked all Collectors, municipal commissioners and SPs to follow it. The border check points (BCPs) will be operated by police. An officer not below the rank of police inspector will be in-charge of the BCP. One health team with at least one doctor/Ayush doctor with basic health equipment will be deployed at the point to attend to medical requirements, if any.

Passengers travelling by road, either in group or individually, will have to report to BCP where their details will be checked with the pre-registration data. In case of non-registration of passenger/vehicle, spot registration will be done at the check point, read the SOP.

The returnees will be stamped with indelible ink on the right inner forearm with date of entry. The authorities will also affix a transit pass on the windscreen of the vehicles specifying the destination and route which will be considered as permit, it said.