Bijapur: Naxalites carrying a collective bounty of Rs 46 lakh surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district Thursday, a senior official said.

The cadres, including eight women, belonging to the ‘south sub zonal buro’ of Maoists, turned themselves in before senior police officials here under the Bastar police’s ‘Poona Margem’ (from rehabilitation to social reintegration) initiative, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.

They were also impressed by the state government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, the official said.

Of them, Somadu Madkam (42), a divisional committee member and in charge of the Katekalyan area committee of Maoists, Hungi Kunjam (19), and Payaki Kunjam (22), both party members of different units, carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh each.

Three other cadres carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each, one cadre Rs 2 lakh and five cadres Rs 1 lakh each, he said.

They also surrendered an AK-47 rifle, two Self Loading Rifles (SLRs), 250 gelatin sticks, 400 detonators, one plastic drum filled with gunpowder and one bundle of cordex wire, the official said.

All the surrendered Naxalites will be provided an immediate assistance of Rs 50,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the government’s policy, he added.

In Bijapur, 888 naxalites have shunned violence and returned to the mainstream, while 1,163 were arrested and 231 killed in separate encounters since January 1, 2024, the official said.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattilingam, said the Maoist organisation is rapidly heading towards its end.

Due to the establishment of security camps in remote and inaccessible areas, improved road connectivity, continuous successful anti-Naxal operations, and the effective reach of the government’s development schemes, the outlawed organisation’s base area has been continuously shrinking, he said.

Appealing to the remaining Maoist cadres to surrender, the IG said the path of violence leads only to destruction, suffering and darkness, while the ‘Poona Margem’ campaign paves the way for peace, a dignified life and a positive future.

“Lay down your arms and return to the mainstream. The responsibility for your secure future and building a new life rests with both the government and society,” he added.

With this surrender, more than 220 Naxalites have laid down their arms so far this year in the state.

January 15, as many as 52 Naxalites surrendered in Bijapur district. More than 1,500 Naxalites surrendered in the state last year.

The Centre has resolved to eliminate Naxalism from the country by March 31 this year.