Chhatrapur: Teaching and educating kids in Odisha Adarsh Vidyalayas (OAVs) in Ganjam district have gone for a toss with 12 principals’ posts lying vacant out of the 22 schools, sources said. A total of 9,545 students are on the rolls of these OAVs. Out of them, 1,798 students study in ClassVI, 1,789 in Class-VII, 1,775 in Class-VIII, 1,726 in Class-IX, 1,594 in Class-X and 863 in Class-XII. OAVs are the brainchild of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. These were set up to enhance educational standards across Odisha through the establishment of English Medium CBSE schools in each block.

However, with only 10 of the OAVs having principals, students are suffering. Posts of principals are lying vacant at Chikiti, Digapahandi, Hinjilicut, Kabisuryanagar, Khallikote, Polasara, Purussotampur, Rangeilunda, Sanakhemundi and Sergarh blocks of the district. Sources also pointed out that there is a shortage of teachers in subjects like English, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Music, Hindi, Sanskrit and Arts in many of the OAVs.