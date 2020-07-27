Rayagada: COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Rayagada, with the district reporting 68 COVID positive cases including 12 warrior cops of the town police station Monday.

As per COVID-19 guidelines of the state government, Rayagada town police station was sealed for the next 48 hours in order to prevent any probable spread of infection in the days ahead.

However, a temporary outpost tent has been set up in front of the police station to manage day to day functioning of the department. Residents can for the time being report their grievances at the makeshift tent, Rayagada Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M informed.

Sravana also appealed Rayagada residents to wear face masks, maintain social distance and abide by the COVID-19 guidelines.

