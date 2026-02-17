Khurda: The mobile unit of the Khurda Excise department seized 20.4 kg of illegal cough syrup packed in 120 bottles at Palla village under Khurda model police station limits Monday.

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested in this connection, officials said. The arrested persons were identified as Monalisa Sahoo (29), Trinath Sahoo (40), and Bijay Sahoo — members of the same family and residents of the village.

However, another accused, Ranjit Kumar Sahoo, remains absconding. According to the Excise team, officials received a tip-off about the smuggling of illegal cough syrup in the district. Acting on the input, the mobile unit conducted a raid in the village and seized 120 bottles of codeine phosphate and triprolidine hydrochloride–based cough syrup branded ESkuf.

During the raid, police arrested three persons and seized a motorcycle along with Rs 1,000 in cash from their possession. “The raid was part of the Excise department’s special drive. The accused belong to the same family, and we have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding individual. The accused have been forwarded to court. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the involvement of others in the illegal cough syrup trade,” said Khurda Excise SP Sumati Tripathy.

PNN